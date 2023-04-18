Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL) Short Interest Up 25.9% in March

Societal CDMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,300 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 252,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Societal CDMO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Societal CDMO by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

SCTL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,202. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Societal CDMO has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Societal CDMO Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Societal CDMO in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Societal CDMO, Inc is a bi-coastal CDMO with capabilities spanning pre-investigational new drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a range of therapeutic dosage forms with a focus on small molecules. With expertise in solving complex problems, the company provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill and finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services to the pharmaceutical market.

