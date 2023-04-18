Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at National Bankshares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.77.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock remained flat at C$2.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 53,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,070. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.23. The stock has a market cap of C$178.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.