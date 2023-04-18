SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.42

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $512.82 million and approximately $59.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00024054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,481.58 or 1.00001382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002225 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,848,449 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.236594 with 1,206,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42815227 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $56,235,814.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

