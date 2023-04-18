SingularityNET (AGIX) Market Capitalization Achieves $526.59 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $526.59 million and approximately $59.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018479 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.10 or 1.00016269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,848,449 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,848,449.0392973 with 1,214,421,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.42495699 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $57,492,252.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

