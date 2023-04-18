Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 686,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VB stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.03. The stock had a trading volume of 156,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,978. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

