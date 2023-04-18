Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Raises Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.53. 195,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,880. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

