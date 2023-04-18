Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.82. 78,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average of $185.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $226.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

