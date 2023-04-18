Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

GLD stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.42. 4,692,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,653,270. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $190.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.61.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.