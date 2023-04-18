Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares during the period. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF comprises 1.7% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 4.25% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $9,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VSDA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $45.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,745. The stock has a market cap of $231.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.53. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.