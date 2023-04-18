Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

