Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 6.57% of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,490,000.

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15.

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (RNDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze Developed Markets index. The fund tracks an index of developed international ex-US equities, selected for low volatility and weighted according to a tiered methodology: first market-cap followed by modified equal weights.

