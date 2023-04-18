Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 4,808 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.96.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

