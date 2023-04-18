Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 30,082 Shares of Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (BATS:ACIO – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF comprises 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ACIO traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. 21,424 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $555.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

About Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF

The Aptus Collared Income Opportunity ETF (ACIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large cap equities as well as corresponding options collars for those constituents. ACIO was launched on Jul 10, 2019 and is managed by Aptus.

