Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Short Interest Update

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,478,000 after buying an additional 33,037 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 439,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,245,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 397,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.74. The company had a trading volume of 310,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its 200 day moving average is $150.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.32 million. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

