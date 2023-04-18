Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SILC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,795. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $236.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 13.9% during the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 39,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.