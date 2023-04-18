Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Signal Hill Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SGHLW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Signal Hill Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.21.

Get Signal Hill Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Signal Hill Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Signal Hill Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGHLW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 196,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

About Signal Hill Acquisition

Signal Hill Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on direct-to-consumer media, technology, or emerging digital enterprise focused businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signal Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.