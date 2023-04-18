Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 184,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 397,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Sigilon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGTX stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,173. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sigilon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Sigilon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.15% and a negative net margin of 336.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.