Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Expands By 95.9%

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:VAQC remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAQC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

