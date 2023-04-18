Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Grows By 66.7%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSR

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TSR by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.66. 5,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384. TSR has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.84.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.