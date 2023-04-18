Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Drops By 48.4%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.29. 10,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,265. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

