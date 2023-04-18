Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Expands By 28.7%

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2023

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 508,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,259. The company has a market cap of $674.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TERN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.