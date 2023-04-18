Short Interest in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Expands By 28.7%

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:TERN traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 508,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,259. The company has a market cap of $674.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.77.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
