Short Interest in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Decreases By 17.4%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 61,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TARO. StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TARO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.64. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

