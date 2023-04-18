Short Interest in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW) Drops By 21.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGCW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 99,074 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 573,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 223,842 shares during the period.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGCW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.56.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.