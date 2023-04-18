Short Interest in Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF) Drops By 43.8%

Sierra Rutile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sierra Rutile Stock Performance
Shares of Sierra Rutile stock remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Monday. Sierra Rutile has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sierra Rutile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
