Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Decreases By 28.2%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,524,900 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 4,912,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,524.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMEGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

