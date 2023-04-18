Short Interest in Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF) Declines By 28.4%

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SPHDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,700 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the March 15th total of 351,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPHDF remained flat at $0.68 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Santhera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases. Its product, Raxone, focuses on the treatment of Leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy. The company was founded 1998 and is headquartered in Pratteln, Switzerland.

