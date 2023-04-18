Short Interest in QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK) Expands By 24.0%

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 458,900 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

QualTek Services Price Performance

QTEK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 38,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. QualTek Services has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered QualTek Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About QualTek Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in QualTek Services during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the third quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QualTek Services in the first quarter worth about $4,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Telecom, and Renewables & Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies, including the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground distribution systems.

Featured Articles

