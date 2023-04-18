Short Interest in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Increases By 44.1%

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the March 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francisco Leon sold 24,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $246,634.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,154,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,154,500 shares of company stock worth $29,765,581. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 208.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 665.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $3,240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.32. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $24.47.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

