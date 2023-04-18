Short Interest in Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Declines By 18.0%

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 460.0 days.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of PMREF remained flat at C$9.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.94. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

Featured Stories

