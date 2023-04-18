Short Interest in Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Expands By 32.3%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 623,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Porsche Automobil Price Performance

POAHY stock remained flat at $5.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 329,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

Further Reading

