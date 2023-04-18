Short Interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Rises By 34.9%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PSNY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSNY. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

(Get Rating)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading

