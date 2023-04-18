Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Decreases By 28.6%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

P&F Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of P&F Industries stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Institutional Trading of P&F Industries

P&F Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.