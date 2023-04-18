Short Interest in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Decreases By 28.6%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
P&F Industries Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of P&F Industries stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.31. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. P&F Industries has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.52.
P&F Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.
Institutional Trading of P&F Industries
P&F Industries Company Profile
P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on P&F Industries (PFIN)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.