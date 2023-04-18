Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Drops By 22.4%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 219,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

PGC stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $486.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,810.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,810.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carmen M. Bowser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.46 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,161.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 53.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.