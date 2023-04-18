Short Interest in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Rises By 32.4%

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 15th total of 7,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 722,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of OTEX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 448,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Open Text has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $897.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.51%.

OTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Open Text by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,492,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 273,614 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.3% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

