Short Interest in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Grows By 20.3%

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $353.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,511. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $386.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.17.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.