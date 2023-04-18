Short Interest in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Increases By 21.5%

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the March 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott International Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,472,000 after acquiring an additional 662,346 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $171.91. 219,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,448. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

