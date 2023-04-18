Short Interest in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Declines By 21.4%

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 561,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 6,415 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $168,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 102,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE RAMP traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.67. 381,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

