Short Interest in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Decreases By 30.8%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Latham Group Trading Up 1.7 %

SWIM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 270,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,680. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $270.64 million, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $107.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Latham Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

