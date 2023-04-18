Short Interest in International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Rises By 131.0%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

International Isotopes Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of International Isotopes stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. International Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get International Isotopes alerts:

International Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.