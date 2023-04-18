Short Interest in International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Rises By 131.0%

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
International Isotopes Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of International Isotopes stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.04. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.74. International Isotopes has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
International Isotopes Company Profile
