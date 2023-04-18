Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expands By 33.0%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,146,000 after buying an additional 2,184,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

