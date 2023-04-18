Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rises By 132.5%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Henderson Land Development Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,850. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.34.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
