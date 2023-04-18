Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rises By 132.5%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the March 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Henderson Land Development Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 68,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,850. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. Henderson Land Development has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $4.34.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

