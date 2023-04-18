Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Rises By 139.6%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,692,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,655,000 after buying an additional 154,330 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 445,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $12.66. 73,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $16.75.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

