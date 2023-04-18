Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Expands By 20.8%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.0 days.
Eutelsat Communications Price Performance
Shares of EUTLF stock remained flat at $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $11.06.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
