Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Expands By 20.8%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.0 days.

Shares of EUTLF stock remained flat at $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Eutelsat Communications has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

