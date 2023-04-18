Short Interest in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW) Grows By 37.5%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 (NASDAQ:SOLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Stock Up 5.3 %

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,837. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. WT EXP 080323 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.