Short Interest in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Expands By 81.1%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Diversey Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY remained flat at $8.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 390,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,451. Diversey has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Diversey’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 110.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSEY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Further Reading

