Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Drops By 20.3%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,205,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 4,023,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,686.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CYAGF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CyberAgent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

