Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Rises By 56.6%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CGTX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 26,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,408. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

