Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Decreases By 16.7%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

China National Building Material Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBUMY opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Get China National Building Material alerts:

China National Building Material Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.