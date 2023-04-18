Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Decreases By 16.7%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
China National Building Material Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBUMY opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. China National Building Material has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $67.20.
China National Building Material Company Profile
Featured Articles
