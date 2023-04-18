Short Interest in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Increases By 29.3%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 195.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 269,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 209,081 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 662.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 128,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 111,892 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics Price Performance

CDLX traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 804,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,992. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $224.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 155.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

About Cardlytics

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.