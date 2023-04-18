Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Grows By 20.6%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,400 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Bombardier Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

